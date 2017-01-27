Students at the Sarasota Academy of The Arts put their performing arts skills to work for school choice week.

Matt McHugh is one of the co–founders of Sarasota Academy of The Arts, he says school choice week is a chance to celebrate options for students.

“It’s the option for parents to choose what they feel is best for their students,” McHugh said. “And their children, parents know their kids best, and there is a lot of things that are offered at different schools all over Sarasota county, specifically, Sarasota county is a huge school choice community.”

Middle Schooler Jillian Salvitti says it was the classes that brought her to the school.

“They have a performing arts program that we don’t have to choose,” Salvitti said. “It’s just kind of enrolled in the curriculum and I love that.”

Hannah Marsh says creative learning is built into all her classes.

“There is so many creative things you can do here,” Marsh said. “As well as the education that you get here I love all the teachers and they are just so fun and loving.”

Julia Beatt says the school is like a family.

“Everyone accepts each other, and it’s not like people are against each other, Beatt said. “It’s not like any competition it’s just we’re all together and we’re all loving.”

Matt McHugh says every child needs the right environment to learn in.

“Not all kids fit in the same situations,” McHugh said. “In the same scenarios. There is a lot of kids that do great in the traditional public schools, and there is a lot of kids that really struggle there. So, it’s nice that parents were able to find things to help their children make the education life as entertaining and as comfortable as possible.”