MANATEE – COUNTY The Herald Tribune reports the t–shaped intersection at Rye road and State Road 64 that many nearby residents consider dangerous because of a fatal collision there will be converted into a roundabout

F–dot initially considered putting a traffic signal at the crossroads.

On Christmas day 2011, two teenagers in a pickup died, after a driver pulling away from a stop sign at rye road violated their right of way.

F–dot will issue a final design for that multi–lane roundabout, which will include sidewalks., at a later date.

