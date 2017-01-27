SARASOTA COUNTY – It was a tearful goodbye for one of their own at the Sarasota Military Academy yesterday students and

faculty gathered at the school’s flag pole to remember Brig. Gen. Frank Laudano the school’s Commandant and head military

leader died last month at age 56 after a heart attack. According to the Herald Tribune they lowered the flag to half staff

and placed a wreath with red roses and white carnations inscribed with the words “Honor, Integrity, Respect, at the bottom

Laudano’s wife, sister and son watched the emotional ceremony part of the school’s daily morning formation from the audience.

It was reportedly Laudano’s favorite part of the day. In honor of his dedication to the ceremony, the school intends to put

Laudano’s name on some of the pavers nearby.