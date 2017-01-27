SARASOTA COUNTY – The National Geographic Society’s official Geographer says We have to put more thought into protecting our

oceans. Geographer Alex Tait was at Mote Marine yesterday for a lecture on “Exploring The Oceans To Protect Them” his talk

was jointly hosted by Mote Marine and the Sarasota World Affairs Council. It attracted a crowd of about seventy people and he

told those in attendance We have to continue our exploration of the oceans to increase our understanding of what they are and

how they work and that while they seemingly to stretch to the horizon and go on and on, they are not inexhaustible.