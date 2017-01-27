SARASOTA – It’s not your average coffee shop. The Reserve is filled with coffee, books, and wine, but what may be the most unique aspect is the history that lies inside.

Kim Cressell and Jessica Simmons are long time Sarasota residents and history lovers. “We love older properties, we love developing them and bringing them to life, bringing out the best in them,” says Cressell.

So when they came across the three red buildings at 1322 North Tamiami Trail, they knew they had to buy.

“What we do know is that these three buildings were on Charles Ringling’s estate before he built his mansion,” says Cressell. The buildings were relocated in the 30s and 40s to North Tamiami Trail.

“They were a boarding house, a circus performance venue, and also a bordello,” says Cressell.

Keeping the original color, trim, and historic charm, it’s now a coffee and book shop called The Reserve.

“You just knew that back then when they were moved that the concept was a village,” says Simmons. “These folks would come out of these buildings if you will, and probably meet in that courtyard, and so we just wanted to bring all of that charm back to these buildings.”

It’s a place to step out of reality and into a simpler time with a cup of coffee and a book. It’s all about reserving time. “You can reserve a book, you can reserve a nice bottle of wine, meeting rooms are available as well,” says Simmons.

In one building there’s coffee, the other has wine and cheese, but the entire property is all about enjoying each other’s company and the history.

“It’s there, it’s very rich with that Ringling heritage, it’s unique to Sarasota,” says Cressell. “Everyone sort of knows these buildings, so it’s nice to bring it all together in a village concept so that everyone can now enjoy it.”

Cressell and Simmons say they want everyone to know that The Reserve is a place for the community. “We’re here for you, this is Sarasota’s place,” says Cressell.

The Reserve will be adding a market in the Spring. For more information and hours, you can visit their website.

