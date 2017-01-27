BRADENTON — The Bradenton Christian School held their annual gala event Friday night with a couple prominent sports figures.
Florida State Heisman Trophy was the guest speaker and former NFL player and current NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent was the emcee. Ward and Vincent have held a strong relationship through many years of friendship and faith.
They each had a chance to share some words of inspiration and Christianity has guided them. The proceeds of the gala benefited Christian education at Bradenton Christian.