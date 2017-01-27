Family and friends cheered as they watched Bradenton Resident Brad Conner compete on “The Price Is Right.”

Conner was told to “come on down” and after losing a game early, he advanced to the big showcase and won it. Conner said getting to play the show hosted by Drew Carey was a dream, and he shared the secret to winning.

“Watch it,” Conner said. “Do your homework, watch it non–stop every single day and learn. Aspercreame is 7.99. You’ve got to do your homework and then you’ll do great.”

Conner walked away with a car stereo system, $1,000 dollars, his and her surfboards, a trip to Maui, and a sailboat.