NOKOMIS – Aldi plans to open a store in Nokomis. It will be The German discount grocer’s second shop in Sarasota County

according to the Herald Tribune. Commercial building permits were filed Wednesday for $1.2 million worth of construction on a

vacant lot just north of Laurel Road in Nokomis. The discount grocer is known for its in–house brands and for requiring a

quarter deposit to use a shopping cart.