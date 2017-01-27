SARASOTA – It’s the 3rd Annual Suncoast Blues Festival and they’re happy to be back at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

“It originally started at the fairgrounds right here in Sarasota. Then it was moved later to Ed Smith Stadium, well, we brought it back to the fairgrounds,” says co-founder of the event Greg Herndon.

The Sarasota Blues Festival was the long standing event until it ended a few years ago. That’s when Herndon and Paul Benjamin from GPS Productions stepped in to bring back the blues.

“Sarasota has got a great heritage with that musical festival and it was time to bring it back and give the people what they’ve been missing for the last few years,” says co-founder of the event Paul Benjamin.

Plenty of local bands and award winners will take the stage this weekend playing everything from old school blues to a Louisiana style. But if you’re around for the finale, it’s wouldn’t a doubt, a fan favorite.

“At the end of each evening we’re going to have a little jam session. Some of the artists all collectively get up together and have a little jam together. To close out both evenings,” says Herndon.

The festival supports local charities with this year’s being Family Promise Sarasota. It’s one thing you’ll never see change from the event.

“It’s important that we support our local charities. So, we’ve been doing that since the beginning and we will continue to do so from here on in as well,” says Benjamin.

One other thing’s for sure. Everyone will be leaving the Sarasota Fairgrounds, singing the blues.

“There’s some sad music but every music has sad songs, but every music has happy songs too. Saying the blues is the heartbeat of life, kind of fits the bill,” says Benjamin.