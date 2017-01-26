Suncoast Blood Bank is using new technology to make sure donating blood is safe and efficient.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation awarded the Suncoast Blood Bank $150,000 to upgrade their blood establishment computer system. The new system tracks donations from the time donors enter a donation facility until it gets used at a hospital.

IT director at Suncoast Blood Bank Chris Ebert says the new system works with every computer interface along the way.

“The newer system utilizes enhanced technology for everything from security,” Ebert said. “To enhancing our productivity at the blood center and of course like I mentioned before interfaces, which play such a major role with all the equipment that they use.”

The new system also allows donors to answer blood donation questionnaires from their home computer before going to the donation facility. It will also help the facility eliminate waste by going paperless.