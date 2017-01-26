SARASOTA – Stephen Bannon, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is no longer registered to vote in Sarasota County.

According to Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, Bannon was removed from the voting rolls Wednesday morning after a Herald-Tribune column stated Bannon also was registered to vote in the state of New York.

Bannon’s dual registration status came to light at the same time that president trump was calling for a sweeping investigation into alleged voter fraud during the presidential election.

It is not illegal to be registered to vote in two states.

It is, however, illegal to vote in two states. Bannon did not vote in Sarasota County, records show, but he did vote in New York City by absentee ballot, according to election officials.