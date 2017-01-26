SARASOTA – Sarasota County commissioners reluctantly keep the Siesta Promenade project moving along.

According to the herald tribune, commissioners gave the greenlight for studies related to widespread traffic conditions, the environment, pedestrians, and affordable housing, but warned they are far from accepting of the planned mixed-used development, which has been opposed by residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The new studies will be incorporated into an application for a “Critical Area Plan” an initial step in the county’s development review process.

If ultimately granted, the CAP process would allow Benderson exceptions double the density of residential units per acre.

According to the paper, despite concerns about the plan’s intensity, commissioners chose to advance the project to at least study the various issues that would accompany any new major development at the county’s busiest intersection.