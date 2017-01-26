People in Siesta Key have been raising concerns over dredging at Big Pass to rebuild the Lido Key shoreline, and the effects that may have on Siesta Key beaches, Save Our Siesta Sand held a public meeting to share their concerns.

Siesta Key resident Joan Zwemer attended Save Our Siesta Sand’s public meeting on the big pass dredging project because she’s concerned what effect the project will have on Siesta beaches.

“Changing the natural structure of the beach,” Zwemer said. “From what I read the Science is not perfect on that.”

Save Our Siesta Sand Chairman Peter Van Roekens says that’s the group’s main concern with the project.

“The Army Corps has never done an environmental impact analysis,” Van Roekens said. “They’ve been asked by the county to do that. That’s one concern.”

Jono Miller advises Save Our Siesta sand and says they don’t know what the dredging will do to the environment.

“We’re concerned it could have a negative effect on navigation,” Miller said. “It could have a negative effect on wildlife, it could have a negative effect on Siesta Beach, but the reality is no one actually knows and that’s why it’s such a big risk.”

Save Our Siesta Sand is one of three groups, along with the Florida Wildlife Federation and the Siesta Key Association, that have filed lawsuits against the project. Chair Van Roekens says the suits may be the only thing that can stop the project.

“We’re all complimentary,” Van Roekens said. “We’re all looking at a different aspect and all we want to do is stop it, no matter how that happens, and we’re working together with these groups.”

City Manager Tom Barwin wrote in an Op Ed at YourObserver.com that the city has repeatedly offered to meet with those who are challenging the permit and that the city is open to establishing a contingency fund in the unlikely event something negative occurs.

Panelists at tonight’s meeting say they know there is a need to rebuild the Lido Shoreline, but they are concerned the City doesn’t have a Plan B if the lawsuits block the permit.