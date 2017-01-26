CHARLOTTE – A pedestrian is in critical condition after falling and then being hit by car.

It happened around 5pm yesterday in Charlotte County.

Troopers say 60 year old Robert Wilson Jr. was starting to run when he stepped on an uneven portion of the edge of the roadway and tripped and fell directly into the path of car backing out of a driveway, just west of Sailors Way.

The driver noticed him on the ground as they were beginning to exit the area.

There are no charges at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.