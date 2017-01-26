SARASOTA COUNTY- It’s not every day baseball fans get to play with their big league heroes, and for Orioles fans it’s a week!

“It truly is dream week. You put on your uniforms that your heroes wore,” Dream Week player Alan MacEachin said.

One hundred and twenty O’s fans are suiting up and playing games at Ed Smith and Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota as part of Orioles’ Dream Week.

“We try to give them the best of Sarasota and show Sarasota off as well,” Orioles Alumni Director Bill Stetka said.

The players are coached by Baltimore royalty including World Series Champ and 1983 MVP Rick Dempsey, who wouldn’t miss a chance to back the birds.

“You still get down here and get a feel of this uniform, and you want to get out and play a little bit and you realize your day is long over with,” Dempsey said.

But Dempsey still knows a thing or two about winning, and he’s making sure his Dream Week team takes home the championship.

“We are heading in the right direction so far this year…again. We are undefeated,” Dempsey said.

And it’s not all about winning baseball games.

“They like to hear the old stories about the old stories about when ball players you know pulled pranks on each other,” Dempsey said. “I tell some old stories and they still love them.”

Dempsey bonds with the players…and they realize the pros are just like them!

“We do the same things, like the same things that they do too,” He added.

Alan MacEachin remembers his first time attending dream week six years ago.

“Oh my God all you want to do is bow down and worship the ground that they walk on,” MacEachin said.

But now the pros are like old pals, and he looks forward to hanging with them every year on the suncoast.

“We know about each other’s families, kids, grand-kids, it’s just a lot of fun,” MacEachin said. “Super group of guys, I can’t say enough about them.”