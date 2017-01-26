SARASOTA – The owner of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus declines a meeting with Nik Wallenda about the future of “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

According to the herald tribune, Wallenda, the world-famous wire-walker and Sarasota resident, went on 92.1 WCTQ’s “Maverick and Lulu in the Morning” radio show on Monday and mentioned he would love to try and help to keep the Ringling Bros. name alive, Whether it be through a partnership with Feld Entertainment, or even possibly a sale of that iconic name.

So Maverick Johnson emailed the owner, Kenneth Feld, on Tuesday to arrange an on-air meeting between the two.

A response came later the same day via email from the national public relations manager for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, and Feld Entertainment that said “Thank you for reaching out. Kenneth isn’t available, but I will let you know if his schedule opens up.”

we’ll keep you posted