MANATEE COUNTY- Hundreds showed up for the manatee county commission meeting. Not an empty seat for the first few hours of the meeting, the overcrowds had to wait outside.

The hot topic that took over the entire meeting, whether the commission should approve Mosaic’s request to rezone 3500 acres of Duette-Myakka known as Wingate East.

About 86 people registered to voice their opinions, not all of them were able to speak during Thursday’s meeting.

Sitting in the meeting were a couple of dozen people wearing Mosaic shirts and the rest were people opposing the rezoning.

There was even a small crown with signs facing the road in opposition to the potential expansion and rezoning.

Mosaic representatives say the mining won’t hurt the environment and all the wildlife will be relocated.

According to Shannon Gonzalez, senior ecologist for Mosaic, says the community thinks mining is permanent but in reality after the phosphate is remove from the ground, they plan on restoring the wetlands.

Long time resident, Ricki Mafera has the picturesque Myakka river in his backyard, and doesn’t want it to change.

He’s concerned of the future quality of the water and his property value decreasing.

The meeting will resume on Monday.

