MANATEE – A contentious hearing is expected today at the Manatee County commission as it considers Mosaic Fertilizer’s request to expand one of its phosphate mines.

According to the herald tribune, commissioners have already received hundreds of pages of correspondence from supporters and opponents of the Wingate East mine proposal, as well as numerous phone messages.

Mosaic Fertilizer wants to rezone 35-hundred acres known as its Wingate East property from agriculture to extraction, which will allow the mining of phosphate ore.

Mosaic will have to relocate wildlife, and after the property is mined, it will be required to replace the destroyed habitat with uplands and wetlands.

The meeting is expected to run long, so if there is no decision by 5pm, commissioners will resume the hearing at 10 a.m. Monday.