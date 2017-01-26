LAKEWOOD RANCH — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Grapevine Communications in Lakewood Ranch.
The company held a Paws For a Cause holiday charity contest in which participants choose a favorite pet. The winning owner selected the nonprofit Satchel’s Last Resort to receive a $1,000 donation.
Grapevine Communications President Angela Massaro-Fain talks about the program and the company tradition of giving as the check is presented to Satchel’s.
