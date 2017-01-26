MANATEE – Council’s Bradenton Recreation could be reopening next month.

The iconic Bradenton burger joint closed in November after 90 years of business.

According to the herald tribune, the owners of the Toasted Mango Cafes on N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota and Midnight Pass Road on Siesta Key, confirmed plans Wednesday to purchase Council’s following rumors of the reopening surfacing on social media.

The new owners plan on keeping the Council burgers served on napkins, ice-cold mugs of beer and multiple billiards tables, but according to the paper, they might add coffee, cappuccinos, and breakfast sandwiches.

If all goes as planned, “Council’s” could be up and running again by early February.