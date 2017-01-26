SARASOTA COUNTY – There’s no doubting the space available at a corner of Stickney PT Rd. and U.S. 41. And Benderson Development wants to fill it.

“We hope to build a project that’s really complimentary of what we all expect of our community there. I think that’s the challenge the commission has given us,” says Benderson’s Director of Development Todd Mathes.

The Sarasota County commission is allowing Benderson to complete a series of studies and incorporate it into a critical area plan to develop the land, known as the “Siesta Promenade.” But there’s a major element it will hinge on.

“We got to get it all done by march so we already ordered all of our traffic counts. It’s going to take a number of weeks to process all that date. It will take the county a number of weeks to process all that data but all the raw information will reflect this season,” says Mathes.

A shopping center, grocery orientated, is in the plans for a neighborhood feel and of course.

“Back it up with hotel, apartments, condos. About 500 units in total,” says Mathes.

They’ve been wanting to do this for some time now. Once the plan is submitted they’ll be one step closer, but there are still plenty of challenges, for an area waiting to be reborn.

“We know as we rebuild and improve that corner a lot of properties around us will enter that second life cycle too and there’ll be a real rebirth which is needed in that section of 41,” says Mathes.