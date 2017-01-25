SARASOTA COUNTY – The missing Yorkie that Frankie Bybee alledgely took from the 79 year old victim he tried to kill is

located.It solves part of the case involving the longtime Sheriff’s Deputy now charged with attempted murder. The missing two

year old Yorkie was found with another Sheriff’s Deputy who is not accused of any wrong doing. The employee came forward

after seeing media coverage about the case. And the Sheriff’s Office reported the safe return of the dog named “J.J.” Tuesday

on twitter.