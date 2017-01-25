SARASOTA – You’ve heard of probiotics, but have you heard of prebiotics? A Suncoast dietitian says they help keep your stomach and your overall health happy.

Bacteria is generally not a good thing. Not unless we’re talking about our gut. With the help of probiotics and prebiotics, Suncoast Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Bonni London says we can control which bacteria our body makes.

“Probiotics again is the beneficial bacteria in our gut, and the prebiotics are the undigested fiber from a lot of our foods,” says London. In other words, prebiotics help fuel probiotics.

“We’re really having a much greater understanding of what is called the microbiome,” says London. It’s the ecosystem of bacteria, and maintaining friendly bacteria can reduce gas and bloating, and increase immune function.

“We actually rely on this bacteria to produce short–change fatty acids and a lot of essential nutrients,” says London. “95% of serotonin is actually produced by the bacteria in the gut, and 50% of dopamine.”

So what should we be eating? Probiotics are in yogurt, sauerkraut, and miso. Prebiotics live in whole grains, bananas, and non–digestible carbs.

While supplements can be beneficial, London says they’re not FDA regulated, so your number one priority should be diet. “A supplement in and of itself the name means in addition to a healthy diet,” says London.

But if you’re taking antibiotics, supplements are the way to go. “It can help decrease some of those symptoms associated with taking an antibiotic and we know now that antibiotics can actually affect this ecosystem or microbiome for up to two years,” says London.

London says it’s best to discuss supplements with your doctor before taking them.