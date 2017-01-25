Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA- 69-year-old Dannie Berry has lived at 1136 40TH street in Sarasota since the 90’s.

Most neighbors say, he’s a quiet man that kept to himself. He moved to the neighborhood shortly after pleading guilty to sexual offense charges in Jackson, Oregon back in 1988.

ON Jan 20th, Berry was taken into custody without incident after the Sarasota Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant.

The investigation began in December 2016, when the FBI observed Berry’s IP address conducting keyword searches for child porn.

A thumb drive in Berry’s garage had 114 videos and four images of child pornography and according to the probably cause affidavit, there was at least one sexual bestiality act and at least one bondage act.

Berry was taken to the Sarasota County Jail and being held on a $200,000 bond.

You can check out this link to check if there are any registered sex offenders in your area

http://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/Search.jsp

