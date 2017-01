SARASOTA — In this edition of “Political Corner,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner sits down with Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson to talk about Vice President Dick Cheney’s visit to Sarasota this week, and his thoughts on President Donald Trump.

Cheney was in town Monday for the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall lecture series and held a press conference.

Anderson also discussed Trump’s ongoing spat with the news media and his policy priorities during his first week in office.