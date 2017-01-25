MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee Players looking forward to a busy season this year. All of the musicals scheduled in the theater’s

mainstage stone hall will be new to the Manatee Players. Even the Jerry Herman hit “Mame.” The theatre is also expanding

parternships with other non profits. The new season kicks off August 10th with the Mel Brooks hit, The Producers. And get

this the Manatee Players will be one of the first theaters in the country to present a new stage version of the disney

animated hit “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.