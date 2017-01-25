SARASOTA COUNTY-

The new Alfred r. Goldstein Library

On the campus of the Ringling College of Art and Design officially opened to the public on Wednesday, and college president Larry Thompson can’t wait for the community to visit.

“I had very high expectations, and it exceeded them by so much,” said Thompson.

And when you look at this $18 million facility, both inside and out, you begin to understand why Thompson is so excited.

“We decided to really make a statement about the library and have it become like I just want to describe it as an intellectual student union,” said Thompson

During the grand opening, dazzling artistic displays decorated each floor. These giant murals are the work of abstract artist and former student Julie Kanapaux.

“So I submitted a proposal, and was selected out of 200 submissions to have my work displayed in this space,” said Kapanaux.

“Each side of the mural represents a different aspect of human discovery, and they each symbolize a different innovation in our, like in the creative process,” said Kapanaux.

Just part of the experience for students, staff and the public as they explore this new campus treasure.

.