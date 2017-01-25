SARASOTA COUNTY-A manatee county couple is found unconscious in a car with two infants in the back seat in Sarasota on Thursday.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Texaco gas station at 19 east road in Sarasota, just after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, for the report of two possible overdoses.

Deputies found 36 year old William Ballard and 32 year old Delaney Crissinger passed out in the front seat of an SUV with the engine running.

Two infants, ages 5 and 18 months, were secured in car seats in the backseat.

Crissinger was holding a clear baggy containing methamphetamine and after a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered another nearly 2 grams of the drug, along with fentanyl and heroin.

A loaded syringe was also found on the floorboard next to a container of baby formula.

Ballard is charged with child neglect, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell,

He is currently in custody on $30,120 bond.

Crissinger also faces charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics equipment.

Her bond was set at $17,000.