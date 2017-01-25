SARASOTA COUNTY – If you break down the numbers an estimated amount of more than $40 million in public money will be used to bring the Braves to North Port.

“We do expect those financial avenues to come together. Based on the conversation’s we’ve had, the interactions we’ve had, with all the constituents in our deal,” says Vice Chairman of the Braves John Schuerholz.

To be clear, Sarasota County will be paying $22.1 million and will be getting that money from the Hotel Bed Tax.

“Local residents will not see any ad valorem tax increases as a part of this deal,” says Director of Business & Economic Development Jeff Maultsby.

$20 million is coming from the state of Florida where there’s a fund designed to keep MLB teams in Florida for spring training, despite questioning from a state legislator earlier this week, this money is still expected to come in. The West Villages are donating the land and infrastructure for the complex. But will they end up forking over some cash?

“We have found that the Braves have been very straightforward and very clear on what they want to bring. They want to be a true community partner. I mean this is a commitment for at least 30 years that they’ve proposed,” says General Manager of the West Villages Marty Black.

The Braves are worth more than a billion dollars. But after building a brand new ball park in Cobb County, Georgia plus a number of other minor league stadiums people fear they’re seeking too much public money.

“I don’t think there’s any corporate welfare involved with this at all. We’re paying our fair share in this project and that’s the way we’ve decided to go about it,” says Schuerholz.