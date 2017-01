SARASOTA COUNTY – I–75 overpass connecting Lakewood Ranch is one step closer. Sarasota County Commission voted to include the

I–75 overpass between Fruitville Road and University Parkway in the county’s 2040 future plan. The overpass is intended to

help move the growing number of cars from the rapidly growing lakewood Ranch area east of I–75 to the west. Without adding

congestion to the University Parkway corridor.