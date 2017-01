A man is arrested this morning and charged with 2nd degree murder.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies arrested 24 year old Terry McDonald. He is accused of killing Robert Brewer in Palmetto on Friday.

Last Friday at around 7:45 pm deputies responded to a shooting at 23-10 1st avenue east. Deputies discovered Brewer, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

There’s no word yet on whether a bail has been set