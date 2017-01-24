The investigation into the Sarasota Sheriff’s Deputy accused of gaining the trust of an elderly woman to exploit her is ongoing, but schemes to defraud and take advantage of seniors aren’t uncommon.

Seniors often feel lonely or isolated, Terry McGannon, Director of Program Development at Sarasota’s Friendship Center, says that can make them easy targets for scammers, working in or close to the home.

“If someone who has gained your trust starts asking you for more and more permissions,” McGannon said. “Go to the bank, do these kind of chores, that should really raise a red flag for you.”

McGannon says if a loved one’s attitude changes after being around a new person that could be a sign something is wrong.

“If the senior ends up becoming more and more isolated,” McGannon said. “That’s always a sure sign that someone is trying to wall them off so they can’t have their scam revealed.”

McGannon says if you’re afraid your loved one is being scammed having a friend or an employee at a senior center approach them could be less threatening.

“People, particularly older people, are afraid the kids are going to try to take away their independence,” McGannon said. “Put them in a home. It’s a big concern we see.”

McGannon says if you want to help your loved one feel less isolated help them take the first step.

“When you go down to visit them,” McGannon said. “You need to do your homework, is there a senior center, is there someplace for them to go is there something they like, and really take the first step with the parent.”

McGannon says it’s also important to talk to your loved ones about who they are speaking to, and what information they are giving out.

If you do think you or a loved one might be getting scammed you can contact your local law enforcement agency or the Florida Department of Elder Affairs for more information.