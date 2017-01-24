SARASOTA, FL – Baltimore Orioles are putting in the hard work this off season on the Suncoast. Helping students in the area get fit. It’s not everyday a middle school student gets to go to gym with a pro baseball player. But that’s what the Orioles health and fitness challenge is all about. Thirty students at Laurel Nokomis school had P.E. With Orioles pitcher Mychal givens, Bench Coach John Russell and former second baseman Brian Roberts. The Orioles health and fitness challenge started last year as a way to pair the team with local students and teach them about physical fitness, nutrition, and wellness.