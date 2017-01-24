SARASOTA – Amendment Two took effect January 3rd, allowing the use for medical marijuana to treat certain medical conditions, but physicians are finding it’s a lot more complicated than it sounds.

Doctor Christopher Newcomb is an M.D. on the Suncoast, and one of a handful of doctors certified by the state of Florida to prescribe medical marijuana. He says it’s been a long road filled with restrictions.

“There’s two essentially indications for medical marijuana. The first is low THC content it’s called CBD,” says Newcomb. It’s used for patients with seizure disorders or severe muscle spasms.

“The second is the full strength medical marijuana and right now in the state of Florida that can only be prescribed for patients that have a terminal condition and will otherwise be deemed dead within a year,” says Newcomb.

Florida law states you have to be with your physician for 90 days before they can write a prescription, but what about the patients who don’t have 90 days to live? “It’s heartbreaking to be honest with you,” says Newcomb. “I work as a physician here, and in the hospitals, and I see terminally ill patients every day and I’ve been asked to prescribe and under the law I’m not allowed.”

Not unless North Florida State Senator Rob Bradley can pass newly introduced legislation, otherwise known as Senate Bill SB406. His measure aims to match the wording of the Florida Constitution to Amendment Two.

“So basically this wording of the legislation will allow physicians to prescribe medical marijuana not only for terminal patients, but also for patients that have debilitating conditions,” says Newcomb.

If the bill passes, it will widen the playing field for patients and physicians. “I think it’s important for patients and other physicians to act as advocates and call their congressmen, call their representatives, and really push for a movement where the doctors can have discretion about who can receive these treatments,” says Newcomb.

Other barriers include the fact that there are only 7 dispensary clinics in the state of Florida. Newcomb fears, that number won’t be enough for the more than 1.2 million people estimated to be in the compassionate use registry by the end of the year.

Newcomb says as of right now, insurance companies don’t cover the cost of physician visits or the marijuana itself. The current law states you can only get a 45 day supply rather than a 90 day supply, which would be a significant cost to the patient.

By the way, medical marijuana cannot be smoked. It must be taken as an edible or vaped.

To reach Doctor Newcomb you can call 866-223-8707 or visit Hydr8, where he works as the Medical Director.