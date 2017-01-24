LIDO KEY- During the month of January there’s been lots of talks about re-nourishing Lido Key after erosion is quickly washing away the beach.

Longtime snowbird, Bill Cyr, says he’s been coming to Lido Key for almost 20 years.

He’s seen an erosion progression of the beach sands that seems to be happening quicker and quicker, he says.

So much so, the most recent storms washed away several feet of sand despite last years re-nourishment project.

The surf is feet away from the lifeguard stand and there’s not even enough room to put a beach lounging chair to soak up the sun without getting wet.

There’s also a double red flag warning for red tide that’s causing moderate respiratory irritation and strong surf.