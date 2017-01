SARASOTA COUNTY – Would you trust a driverless vehicle? Even to take away the stress of finding parking at UTC? One transit company is showing a driverless vehicle locally to ease parking at Nathan Benderson Park and UTC. It’s call the ez10. And it’s a 12 person vehicle. It was on display at the mall Monday. Benderson development’s Todd Mathes says there’s no plans yet to operate the vehicle here on the Suncoast. But he was thrilled to have the vehicles in the area for testing.