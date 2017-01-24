SARASOTA COUNTY – Atlanta Braves executives and supporters showed up at the Sarasota County Commission meeting to reaffirm their commitment to making North Port their new spring home.

“We’ve done our due diligence; we know what this county is about, we know what their leadership is about, we know what their commitment to projects is like. So, they know about ours as well. We’re known as the gold standard organization of Major League Baseball, and so, that will be a great partnership,” says Vice Chairman of the Atlanta Braves John Schuerholz.

A 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Schuerholz explains bringing the team to North Port is more than just a state of the art facility for the club.

“All of the forward thinking things we intend to do in this complex. Sports science, career building, whatever it may be. We’re going to be looking beyond just baseball,” says Schuerholz.

The proposed $75–$80 million complex in the West Villages would also include a baseball academy, ensuring the Braves’ commitment to operating year–round on the Suncoast. Director of Business and Economic Development, Jeff Maultsby reassures residents they will not see any increase in taxes in regards to the deal.

“Our funding, as we illustrated today, will be the tourist development tax, or more commonly known as, the hotel bed tax. There will be a cap on that, a limit on that, and it will be primarily paid by those people who are visiting our community, staying in our local hotels,” says Maultsby.

The spring of 2019 is still the target date and all parties are poised to make it happen.

“Yes we visited North Port, we know where North Port is and we can’t wait until this complex comes out of the ground and we make that our home for the next 30 years,” says Schuerholz.