COLLIER, HILLSBOROUGH – Ever thought about biking from Collier to Hillsborough County?

Well it may be a possibility.

Some advocates are working toward a 300 mile trail stretching that far.

The trail envisioned by local agencies and trail enthusiasts say it’s something everyone can use.

And it will build local economies.

By December Governor Rick Scott and a panel will update a statewide trail plan to be worked on in the next couple of years.