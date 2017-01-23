SARASOTA COUNTY-

Several Sarasota Police officers are back on the Suncoast after providing extra security at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Lieutenant Lori Jaress was one of 11 members of the Sarasota Police Department that joined National Guard troops and other officers from around the nation in Washington D.C.

The Sarasota Police Department received special training at the National Guard Armory prior to be being sworn in as U.S. Marshalls for the inauguration.

This is the second time Sarasota has sent officers to help out with inauguration day.

The last time they served was for president Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Jaress says they were on high alert for any trouble.