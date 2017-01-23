SARASOTA – It’s a trend becoming more and more popular: permanent makeup. A new salon in Sarasota is offering complimentary and special priced procedures to help women who have lost their hair to chemotherapy.

Liz Goodman and Gilda Hilton opened Dermagraffix on January 13th. “Dermagraffix is a permanent makeup salon,” says Goodman. But it’s more than just that. Permanent eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, and starting in February, areola reconstruction.

“For women who have had breast reconstruction, even those who have kept their nipple, sometimes the color is irregular or whatever, so we make it look like a 3-D nipple,” says Goodman.

With two friends who had chemo and a mastectomy, Hilton says it’s a physical and emotional battle. “They’ll quickly take a shower, come out and put a towel over themselves,” says Hilton. “They just don’t like the way they look, they’re embarrassed.”

To look in the mirror and see hair again, or normal looking nipples, is life altering. “A wonderful thing for their self–esteem, for their sex lives,” says Goodman. “It’s just a life changer.”

“She wakes up in the morning and gets dressed, she sees how beautiful she is again,” says Hilton.

The procedures are brief and painless. “There’s really nothing to be nervous about, first of all we numb you,” says Hilton.

“Our machines that we use penetrate the first 2 layers down to the 3rd layer of skin,” says Goodman. It’s less painful than a typical body tattoo and it’s over in 20 minutes.

The recovery is typically 4-5 weeks of healing and skin exfoliation. “It just makes the woman feel fabulous,” says Hilton.

Dermagraffix is open weekdays and weekends by appointment. It’s Suite 107 in My Salon Suites located in the Square South Plaza. For prices and specials visit their website.