SARASOTA – Big changes could be in store for the Fruitville Road and interstate 75 areas with plans for two new hotels, and an eventual new highway overpass.

The project also includes a proposal for hundreds of new homes and apartments.

The project was endorsed by the planning commission last Thursday. Submitted plans indicate the hotels would be a dual sleep inn and mainstay suites property.

But the more debatable plans will head to the county commission for public hearings this week.

They include a new proposed residential development with 200 single family homes and 285 multi-family residential around the church of hope.