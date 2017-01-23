NORTH PORT – The Braves deal is now being questioned by state officials.

Some state legislators are critical of using taxpayers’ money to support wealthy professional sports teams.

The planned $75 to $80 million spring training complex in North Port hinges on a series of public funding commitments.

Florida house speaker Richard Corcoran criticizes state incentives as “corporate welfare” and proposing bills to gut many of those programs for spring training funding.

But no specific proposal has been made to end the spring training stadium grants, so local officials and leaders of the Florida sports foundation are preceding as normal.