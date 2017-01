SARASOTA COUNTY – Meteorologist Charles Clark speaks on today’s expected severe weather.

According to National Weather Service as of Sunday, 3 P.M.

– High Surf Advisory in effect from January 22, 01:00 PM until January 24, 01:00 PM.

– Lake Wind Advisory in effect from January 22, 10:00 AM EST until January 23, 07:00 PM EST

– Rip Current Statement until January 24, 07:00 PM EST

– Beach Hazards Statement until January 23, 10:00 PM EST

– Coastal Flood Statement in effect from January 22, 12:00 PM EST until January 23, 12:00 AM EST

– Possible tornadoes

You can report a power outage here.