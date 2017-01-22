CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Punta Gorda woman is killed and an Arcadia woman is in serious condition following a vehicle accident in Charlotte County.

According to an FHP report, it happened Sunday, January 22nd, around 1 A.M. at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard East and Atwater Street.

Forty-five-year-old Kelli LaFollette was driving westbound, approaching Atwater Street when she traveled into the path of an oncoming car driven by 23-year-old Aspen Brantley.

LaFollette’s SUV collided with the front of Brantley’s car, causing both vehicles to rotate. LaFollette died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Brantley was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. It is not known at this time if alcohol was a factor. The investigation continues.