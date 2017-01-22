MANATEE COUNTY – A fleet of boats made landfall on the Suncoast.

The Bradenton Boat Show is holding its annual event at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Dozens of fishing and boat enthusiasts showed up to see Boston Whalers boats, Pro Line, and many others.

Fishing gear from bait to tackle boxes was on display and tutorials were given by Captain Rachel to improve your fishing skills.

Half of the proceeds from the show go to The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County.

Show Director Jim Scilligo says the experts are here to assist you.