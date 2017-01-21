SARASOTA – The Women’s March making noise here in Sarasota as sister rallies are held around the world. As thousands gathered on the Bayfront to march in solidarity.

Women and men alike lined U.S. 41 making their voices heard. Protesters rallied holding colorful signs with strong messages marching over the John Ringling Causeway.

You could see anti-Trump signs, but also signs asking for equality, respect, peace and unity.

Organizers say people of all backgrounds are coming together here in sarasota and across the world to stand up for issues that impact the masses.