SARASOTA – Dozens gathered in Downtown Sarasota for the annual Prayer Walk for Life Friday, January 20th.

Many of the people who are pro-life wore blue to identify themselves. Some even marched in front of Planned Parenthood with signs reading ‘Life is Precious’ and ‘Pregnant People Need Support.’ Others simply prayed in front of Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood gave SNN a statement saying:

“Today and everyday, Planned Parenthood’s top priority is the health and safety of our patients. For the women, men and young people we serve, the care we provide isn’t about politics, it’s about their well-being.”