MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County detectives are searching for the man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Robert Brewer Friday, January 20th, in Palmetto.

An arrest warrant for second degree murder is out for 24-year-old Terry McDonald.

Manatee deputies responded to a shooting call around 7:45 P.M. Friday at the home in the 2300 Block of 1st Avenue East. They found brewer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead just a few minutes later.

Anyone with information on Terry McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.