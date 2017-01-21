21-year-old Robert Brewer died Friday night in Palmetto, and Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Just before 8:00 Friday, Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 2300 block of 1st ave. E in Palmetto. There they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Kowana Turner, a family friend of the victim, says he was a good kid who got involved with the wrong people.

“He wanted to change,” Turner said. “He really did. You can tell when someone wants to change, and then you know, when your out there, you get with the wrong crowd, and things happen.”

Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s OFfice, or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.