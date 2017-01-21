SARASOTA COUNTY – With Major League Baseball spring training just around the corner one team getting things started.

The Baltimore Orioles began selling individual tickets at 10 am for spring training at Ed Smith Stadium today in Sarasota.

Hundreds were lined up for the ticket booth.

Donuts with the Orioles team colors fed the fans as they waited to purchase their tickets.

Vice President of Orioles Sarasota David Rovine says there was one early bird and orioles fan Steve Heffler says this is a whole new experience.